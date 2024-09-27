Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Saeed Al Yamahi, the e-football team player, is preparing to represent the UAE in the Fifth West Asian Federation Championship, which is hosted by the Jordanian capital, Amman, on Friday and Saturday, with the participation of 8 teams in the male category, and 4 teams in the women’s category.

The tournament, which is organized by the West Asian Federation, in cooperation with the Jordanian Federation for Electronic Sports, the Jordanian Football Association, and the UAE Football Association, will witness the participation of women for the first time alongside men, with the aim of contributing to expanding the base of players of the game of both genders.

Our team’s administrative delegation includes Mahmoud Al-Karbi and player Saeed Al-Yamahi, and the draw placed our team in the first group alongside Oman, Lebanon and Palestine, while the second included Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

The group stage is held in a home-and-away system, and the first and second-place finishers from each group qualify for the semi-finals, which is held in a “best of 3” system.

Saeed Al Yamahi will begin his participation against a competitor from the Oman national team, followed by a match with Lebanon, with the first round concluding against Palestine. In the event of qualifying from the first group, our team will compete in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Saeed Ali Al Taher, Secretary General of the Electronic Sports Federation, confirmed that our team is fully prepared to provide strong levels and achieve the desired results, in accordance with the directives of Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan, President of the Federation, to provide all the necessary technical needs for the players, to achieve positive results in participation. With heroism.