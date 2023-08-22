Dubai (Union)

The National Olympic Committee announced the formation of the Sports Clubs Committee, at the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Chairman of the Committee, in a step that is the first of its kind in the committee’s march to launch a sports entity, which includes club representatives from the country, as the committee works To strengthen communication channels, and convey all proposals and opinions of its representatives and the challenges they face to the General Assembly of the Olympic Committee.

Article 18-A 5.6 of the statute of the membership of the General Assembly of the Olympic Committee includes the representative of the Military Sports Federation and the elected representative of the sports clubs, where Mohammed Abdullah Al-Mahrezi was nominated as a representative of the Military Sports Federation, and the UAE Sports Clubs Committee met after the nomination of names Its representatives are from various sports councils and concerned authorities at the state level, and Nasser Muhammad Al Yamahi was elected as Chairman of the Committee, and elected to represent the Committee in the General Assembly of the National Olympic Committee.

The Sports Clubs Committee consists of Nasser Muhammad Al-Yamahi as Chairman of the Committee “representing Fujairah clubs”, Khalaf Salem Al-Wahdawi “representing Abu Dhabi clubs”, Walid Muhammad Al-Shaibani “representing Dubai clubs”, Dr. Ammar Rashid Al-Naqbi “representing Sharjah clubs”, and Ahmed Hassan Al-Fura «representative of Ajman clubs».

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice-Chairman of the National Olympic Committee, met with the Clubs Committee using visual communication technology, where he began to welcome the members and convey the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, stressing the importance of forming the Clubs Committee, as it is the first practice of its kind in the march Committee, as it is also a leading practice in structuring the general assemblies of NOCs in general.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi indicated the International Olympic Committee’s support for the idea of ​​an elected representative of the clubs in the membership of the National Olympic Committee in the country, and that this representative has the right to vote in the meetings of the General Assembly, which confirms the idea of ​​​​participation between all sports institutions in the country, given that the clubs It is the ones that form the sports federations, and that the sports federations are the ones that make up the National Olympic Committee.

For his part, Nasser Mohammed Al-Yamahi praised the idea of ​​forming the committee, stressing its role in the coming period in supporting the country’s clubs and presenting initiatives, ideas and proposals to the Board of Directors of the Olympic Committee, which works to develop and design the structure of the clubs; In line with the directives of the Olympic Movement, and coordination with sports councils and executive offices of local governments, in order to discuss ways of technical and logistical support for clubs, and coordination with the Athletes Committee of the National Olympic Committee, in order to study technical plans and programs that support athletes in clubs.