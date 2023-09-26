The presenter of the historical documentary program “In the Footsteps of the Arabs,” Dr. Eid Al-Yahya, shed light on the history of the Arabian Peninsula and the elements of creating civilizations in that region, during one of the sessions of the first day of the Arab Media Forum in Dubai.

He explained during a session entitled “How does the desert produce civilization?” The Arabian Peninsula has a great history extending back to ancient times, as proven by discoveries.

He pointed out that the discovery of the Saruq Al-Hadid archaeological site is evidence of an ancient Arab civilization in this region of the world, as the site was used as one of the main centers for smelting copper and manufacturing various tools and utensils in the region since the beginning of the Second Iron Age.

He said that this region was the cradle of ancient trade between the Arabian Peninsula and India, which included the exchange of silk, frankincense, gold, pearls, and other goods, and also witnessed internal trade via land routes.

At the end of the session, he pointed out the need to intensify archaeological research and missions to uncover the history of the Gulf region and the Arabian Peninsula, as this part of the world has suffered from the absence of blogging for many decades, which requires the cooperation of governments to inform current generations of the history of this region.