Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Salem Al Yafei won the title of the Formula 4 boating tour, which was full of excitement and clubs, and was held at the breakwater in the capital Abu Dhabi, after he excelled in all stages of the race, as he finished first during the first and final races, and maintained his lead and progress throughout the race stages to finish 40 sessions in The total of the two races came second, Ahmed Salem Al Rumaithi and Mohammed Al Hammadi came third. In total, 8 boats participated, all led by Emirati champions.

The tour was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club, and the follow-up of Sheikh Muhammad bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors.

The competition had started in the morning with the free trial competitions and the best time races, before moving in the evening to hold the main races of the round, in which two boats flipped through the competition due to strong winds blowing in some race tracks, which raised the determination of the contestants to provide the best and reach the higher skill level .

It is worth noting that the race was held without an audience, with all necessary precautions taken through social distancing at the race site, as well as wearing masks and continuous sterilization.

For his part, Salem Al Rumaithi, General Manager of the club, congratulated the winners in the race and all the contestants who presented the success plate in the Formula 4 race, stressing that this generation will have a presence and a great influence on the continued supremacy and maritime supremacy of the UAE champions later on the world stage, and that this championship It came to cover an important stage of education and development for Emirati contestants, and he said: We set this championship to be a link between global Formula races and local races to discover marine talent early, and thus work on refining the skill and identifying it later.