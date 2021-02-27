Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Matar Suhail Al-Yabhouni, Chairman of the Emirates Cycling Team, dedicated the achievement and winning of the third edition of the Emirates Tour to “rational leadership” and to the people of the Emirates, stressing that these successes and the repeated presence at the top of the elite teams in this sport would not have happened without the great support and attention. The one who continues this sport and the team in particular, expressing his happiness beyond description, and the team’s staff of administrators, technicians and riders, with what has been achieved today, especially as he came on the land of the Emirates.

Al-Yabhouni said: I said before that after the end of the internal camp, which lasted 3 weeks in preparation for this circumambulation, they pledged to win the challenge on their land and win the title, and this did not happen by chance, but rather the fruit of support, and for strategic work that represents an approach for the team since its formation, which is a choice. The best among the riders and continue the building process without disturbing the competition.

He added: The goal was definitely to win the first circumnavigation of this year, and after this achievement that came after Tady Bogacher led in the third stage, we confirmed that we will work to maintain the top of the overall standings until the end, which is what has been achieved, and this is just the beginning of a season by running challenges and winning them in global benefits Coming to the team.

Al-Yabhouni appreciated the great support of all sponsors and partners, and thanked the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for this organization, which won admiration, and confirmed the state’s ability to organize dazzlingly in all circumstances and times.