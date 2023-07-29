Amman (AFP)

Al-Wehdat was crowned champion of the fortieth edition of the Jordanian Super Cup for football, after renewing its victory over its traditional rivals, Al-Faisaly, 1-0, on the second leg, at Amman International Stadium.

The Ivorian Cedric Henry scored the only goal with a powerful shot, which was blocked by goalkeeper Mahdi Khalil, following a pass to Anas Al-Awadat in the ninth minute, and Al-Wehdat confirmed his superiority over Al-Faisaly, after he had defeated him 2-1 in the first leg.

Al-Wehdat achieved the first title, led by its Serbian coach Darko Nesterovich, and won the Super Cup for the fifteenth time in its history, depriving Al-Faisaly of strengthening its record in the competition, which was frozen at 17 titles.

Al-Wehdat deprived Al-Faisaly, and its national coach, Jamal Abu Abed, of the second title in the current season 2023-2024, after he opened it, crowning it with the title of the Jordan Shield, “The Centennial Shield.” The Super Cup match was held for the first time in a home-and-away system.

