Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Wehda asserted his superiority over Al-Rayyan Al-Qatari, when he defeated him with a goal, today (Friday), at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, in the fourth round of the fifth group of the AFC Champions League. While Al Rayyan remained in last place with a point.

Omar Khribin scored a penalty kick in the 71st minute, committed by Al Rayyan defender Frank Com with Faris Juma, to obtain the second warning, and leave the stadium in Al Hamra, so his team completed the match with 9 players, after his colleague Ahmed El Sayed was sent off in the last seconds of the first half events.

The victory is the seventh for Al-Wehda, Ali Al-Rayyan, in the group stage of the AFC Champions League, in exchange for one victory for the last in the eight matches that brought them together in the versions «2007, 2017, 2019 and 2021».

With this victory, the “Excellencies” reinforces his strong chances of qualifying for the second round of the tournament, where he will have a strong confrontation, next Monday, with the Iranian leader, Persepolis.

It is noteworthy that the meeting witnessed the appearance of Muhammad Barghash for the first time in the group matches, after recovering from the injury that he left Abu Dhabi with the mission to India, and the Dutch coach Tin Cat postponed the participation of two experienced Ismail Matar and Omar Khribin to the second half, and witnessed the calculated time instead of lost. Ismail Matar expelled Najm Al-Wehdah, following a mistake with Dami Traore.