Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) – Al-Wahda Football Company has renewed the contract of defender Abdullah Al-Karbi until 2024, and the player entered the last six months, early January, to be renewed for three new seasons, and Al-Karbi has the advantage of playing in the center of defense and the right-back.

It is noteworthy that Al-Karbi went up to the first team in the 2016-2017 season, and played 20 matches in the Arabian Gulf League, including 8 matches during the current season.