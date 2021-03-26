Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Wahda regained the efforts of Muhammad Barghash, after recovering from the injury, and the player attended group training, while Khamis Ismail is still absent for a long time due to a “muscle” injury, and Abdullah Hamad, who suffers from a minor injury in the last match against Al-Jazeera in the “23rd round” of the Arab Gulf League Within two days, the two players will appear in the preparations for “Al Annabi” for the match between Ittihad Kalba next Friday, at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, in “Round 23”.

The unit continues its daily training, under the supervision of the Dutchman Tin Cat, who set his goals for the remainder of the season, by achieving victory in the remaining four rounds, ending the league in a better position than the seventh that the team currently occupies, crossing the Iraqi Al-Zawra 7 next April, and qualifying for the group stage of the League Champions, working to go to an advanced stage in the continental championship.

Al-Wehda is experiencing his best condition since the beginning of the season, after he succeeded in presenting two distinguished matches against Al Dhafra and Al Jazira, with Frenchman Gregory, the coach of the U-21 team, who assumed the task temporarily, after the dismissal of the Serbian Razovic, while the “Excellencies” officially inaugurates the Tin Cat era by meeting Al Ittihad. Kalba, in which Al-Annabi is striving to win a third consecutive victory for the second time this season, and it is known that the meeting of Al-Wehda and Ittihad Kalba in the first round ended in a negative tie.