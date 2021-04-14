Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Wahda lost to Iranian Perseus with a goal, today (Wednesday), at the opening of the fifth group, in the AFC Champions League, at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Indian city of Goa, which hosts the group matches, and the goal was signed by Jalal Hosseini in the 40th minute, after the absence of the focus of the defenders of the ».

The match was medium-level and equal, and Al-Wehda was more active offensively, after the participation of its captain, Ismail Matar, in place of Khamis Ismail in the 63rd minute.

A correct penalty kick was not awarded to the “Excellencies”, after an apparent mistake by Omar Khribin in the Iranian team’s area, amid intense protest from Al-Wahda players in the 69th minute, after which Al-Annabi tried to at least equalize, through a number of unsuccessful attempts. .

Al-Wehda will meet Goa Al Hindi, and Berrozi with Al Rayyan, Qatar, next Saturday, in the second round.

It is noteworthy that the confrontation is the fifth between Al-Wahda and Berrouzi, the last season, in the group stage, where the two teams met in 2011 and drew 1-1 at Azadi Stadium, while Al-Wehda beat Al Nahyan Stadium with two goals, and in the group stage in 2017, Al-Wehda lost 2-3 rounds. And 2-4 forth.