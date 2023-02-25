Home page politics

It is the first time that the Hessian Greens have nominated their own candidate for the state chancellery. © Hannes P. Albert/dpa

It is the first time that the Greens in Hesse have their own candidate for the office of Prime Minister. The country’s economics minister is nominated. The election will take place on October 8th.

Wetzlar – Hesse’s Greens are campaigning with Tarek Al-Wazir as a candidate for the office of Prime Minister. At a party conference in Wetzlar, the members voted with a large majority for the Hessian Minister of Economics. It is the first time that the Hessian Greens have nominated their own candidate for the state chancellery. In Hesse, a new state parliament is to be elected on October 8th.

The list for the state elections is also to be determined at the party conference; individual elections are planned for the first 40 places. Science Minister Angela Dorn came first on the list with 91.65 percent approval, while Vice Prime Minister Al-Wazir came in second with 86.59 percent. The opponent for second place, Joachim Mietusch from Gießen, came up with 7.5 percent.

According to the statutes of the Greens, every odd place on the list must be occupied by a woman. The Greens in the state parliament have 29 mandates in the current legislative period. Around 1,000 participants attended the party conference. Unlike other parties, the Greens can go to a party conference and vote for any member – not just designated delegates. dpa