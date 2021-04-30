São Paulo-Wargim (Al-Ittihad)

Cidad Jardim Racecourse, at the Jockey Club in Sao Paulo, Brazil, will host two events for the Al Wathba Stallions Cup today, under the auspices of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan International Racing Festival for Purebred Arabian Horses. The Al Wathba Cup Stallions series of races is held under the guidance and support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, with the aim of supporting and spreading purebred Arabian horse races in Europe and America under the auspices of His Highness’ World Festival.

The first race for the Al Wathba Stallions Cup for foals for the Grand Prix will be held over 1,300 meters on the grass, with the participation of eight horses, including last year’s winner, Mentor Rush, who will try to achieve his second victory. However, his opponent will be the “Bak” who won two races this year, along with “Gunther Rush”, “Kansas”, “Clapton”, “Farouk”, “Gracius Rush” and “Andorra”. The second race for the Stallions Dash for Fillies Cup for the Grand Prix is ​​held for a distance of 1000 meters “grass”, and it attracts 8 fillies, including the winner of the race last year, “Osris Rush”, and “Kashmiri”, the winner of the Fillies race, competing on April 10 last year.

Since 2015, Brazil has become part of the agenda of the International Festival of Arabian Horses when, in October, it organized the first race of the Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak International Trainee Championship “IFAHR” in South America, in which ten riders participated. Since then, all races have been organized by the Arab Brazilian Breeders Association (ABCCA). This year, Brazil will host four Al Wathba Cup races, two for foals and two for foals, and the races will be held on May 1 and September 25.

On the other hand, Ergem Racecourse in the Kingdom of Belgium is hosting the Al-Wathba Stallions Cup for a distance of 1600 meters, which is dedicated to purebred Arabian horses beginners aged four years and over, with a prize of 5,000 euros. Twelve horses are participating in the race, most notably “Khazir Al-Khalediah”, “Al-Khalidi bombers”, “Baitha”, “Kazan”, “Mamsa Le Niklos”, “Mona Lisa”, “General Scott”, and “Bajarqi.”

The festival is supported and sponsored by the Department of Culture and Tourism, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the National Archives the main partner, the official partner Etisalat, the strategic partner National Feed, and Emirates Airlines, the official carrier, and also sponsors Al-Masoud – Nissan, Areej Al-Amirat, Amir bin Youssef Travel, Yas Channel, and the General Women’s Union The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, the Viola Company, the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, and the Emirates Arabian Horse Society.