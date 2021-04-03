Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Since the beginning of the year 2021, the Federal National Council has achieved a number of legislative, oversight and parliamentary diplomatic achievements, in the context of its exercise of its constitutional powers and its eagerness to discuss the largest number of issues of importance in achieving the UAE Vision 2021 AD and the UAE Centennial 2071 AD. Over the five sessions it held, the Council discussed seven draft laws and three General topics. Ten questions asked government representatives.

The first quarter of this year witnessed the launch of the first sessions of the Emirati Parliament for Children on March 15, 2021 AD in the Zayed Hall at the headquarters of the Federal National Council, in implementation of the agreement signed between the Federal National Council and the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, which is consistent with the empowerment program launched by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in 2005 AD, and an affirmation that children are partners in the decision-making process and the future, and one of the basic pillars in its construction.

Over five sessions that lasted “29” hours, the council approved seven draft laws: a draft federal law in the matter of organizing donations, a draft federal law regarding the organization and protection of industrial property rights, and a federal bill regarding access to genetic resources and their derivatives and fair and equitable sharing of benefits. Arising from their use, a draft federal law regarding the organization of cemeteries and burial procedures, a draft federal law amending some provisions of Federal Law No. (14) of 2018 regarding the Central Bank and the organization of financial facilities and activities, and a draft federal law regarding the prohibition of the use of scientific certificates issued by non-parties. It is licensed, and a draft federal law regarding the abolition of Federal Law No. (17) of 1978 regulating cases and procedures for cassation appeal before the Federal Court, and its amendments.

Within its supervisory powers, the Council adopted a number of recommendations during the discussion of three general topics: the topic of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment policy on achieving sustainable development of fisheries, animal and agricultural resources, the issue of the Ministry of Interior’s policy in the matter of civil defense, and the issue of the Ministry of Justice’s efforts in the matter of developing the legal profession.

10 questions

He directed ten questions to government representatives related to Emiratisation, security, economic and environmental affairs, and consumer protection. They focused on the following: establishing management centers, procedures of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to limit the phenomenon of work during the deprivation period, measures to limit price hikes in extraordinary circumstances, and supporting pioneers Businesses are citizens, owners of small and medium enterprises and enterprises, setting a minimum price for shares of some consumer cooperative societies, fishing using live bait, the impact of the Corona pandemic on security and penal facilities, the variation and margin of speeds on external roads, the dangers of valleys and rain, a certificate of good conduct.

Among the achievements of the Council in terms of parliamentary diplomacy is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace on 2/4/2021 AD, the provisions of which are consistent with the Human Fraternity Document, which is a global and historical reference for peaceful coexistence between religions, and it was signed two years ago. On the territory of the Emirates, this agreement aims to contribute to strengthening and framing cooperation and unifying parliamentary efforts at the international level in the fields of tolerance and peace.

The Federal National Council was keen to activate the role of UAE parliamentary diplomacy by inviting parliaments and heads of parliamentary federations to visit the UAE, where the Council received His Excellency Duarte Pacheco, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and His Excellency Park Byung-sook, President of the National Assembly of the Republic of South Korea.

54 meetings

The permanent committees of the Federal National Council held “54” meetings, and the number of bodies that were invited to attend these meetings reached “101”, and the committees organized 3 discussion sessions remotely and paid one visit, within the framework of studying all that is on their agendas of draft laws. And general issues and everything that the Council refers to it with the aim of discussing them in order to prepare its reports on them and include them with the best recommendations and submit them to the Council.