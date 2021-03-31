Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Federal National Council will hold its ninth session of the second ordinary session of the seventeenth legislative session, next Tuesday, April 6, at the headquarters of the Council in Abu Dhabi, headed by His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Council, during which two draft laws are discussed: a draft federal law on amending some provisions of Federal Law No. (17) For the year 2016 to establish conciliation and reconciliation centers in civil and commercial disputes, and a draft federal law on mediation to settle civil and commercial disputes, and it poses a question about “the exploitation of agencies and electronic connectivity”.

According to the session agenda, the council will discuss the draft response to the speech of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, on the occasion of the second session of the Federal National Council, which was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai On November 26, 2020.

The council looks at four general topics adopted by the committees in preparation for submitting them to the government to request approval for discussion, which are: the issue of the Ministry of Interior policy in the matter of drug control and the phenomenon of juvenile delinquency from the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, and the issue of government policy regarding the sustainability of electricity and water services from the Technology Affairs Committee Energy and mineral resources, the subject of the General Sports Authority policy in the matter of supporting and developing the sports sector in the country from the Committee for Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs, and the subject of the Federal Tax Authority’s policy regarding the application of value-added tax and selective tax from the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee.

The Council will also review two letters issued to the government regarding the request for approval to discuss two general topics: the policy of the Emirates General Transport and Services Company, and the issue of combating fraud and electronic extortion.

In the item of messages received from the government, the council looks at four incoming messages, three of which are about three cabinet decisions agreeing to discuss general topics: the issue of organizing volunteer work, the topic of the Ministry of Community Development’s policy in the matter of developing the social security system, and the policy of the Ministry of Energy. And infrastructure, and the fourth message regarding a request to withdraw a federal bill in the matter of public education.

3 projects

With regard to draft laws received from the government, the Council reviews three draft laws that were referred urgently by His Excellency the President of the Council to the relevant committees, which are: a draft federal law on the National Human Rights Commission referred to the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, and a federal bill amending some provisions of the law Federal No. (17) of 2016 establishing conciliation and reconciliation centers in civil and commercial disputes was referred to the Constitutional, Legislative Affairs and Appeals Committee, and a federal bill in the matter of mediation to settle civil and commercial disputes was referred to the Constitutional, Legislative Affairs and Appeals Committee.

The Council reviews three reports received from the committees: the report of the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee on the recommendations of the Council regarding the issue of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment policy regarding achieving sustainable development of fisheries, animal and agricultural resources, and the report of the Constitutional and Legislative Affairs Committee and appeals about the Council’s recommendations regarding the issue of the Ministry of Justice’s efforts Concerning the development of the legal profession, and the report of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee on the Council’s recommendations regarding the issue of the Ministry of Interior’s policy regarding civil defense

The council will approve the minutes of the sixth, seventh and eighth sessions of the second regular session.