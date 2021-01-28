Dubai (Union)

The Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, during its meeting held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council in Dubai, headed by Nasser Muhammad Al Yamahi, Chairman of the Committee, made final amendments to the comparative table for a draft federal law regarding the exploitation of phantom scientific certificates, after it finished discussing it In preparation for adopting the report and submitting it to the council for discussion.

The meeting was attended by the members of the committee: Sarah Muhammad Falaknaz, the committee’s rapporteur, Dr Sheikha Abid Al-Tunaiji, Afra Bakhit Al-Alili, and Damarh Al-Hall Al Falasi.

Nasser Al Yammahi said: The committee made some amendments to the comparative schedule of the bill after receiving some comments from council members on the draft law, which were put forward during the meeting, and the final report will be submitted after the final amendments are approved to the council for discussion, adding that the draft law aims to Confronting the exploitation of fictitious academic certificates and using them for appointment to jobs in government or private entities, or for any other purpose.

For her part, Sarah Falcknaz, the committee’s rapporteur, said that the committee has completed discussion of a federal bill regarding the exploitation of fictitious scientific certificates, which consists of 11 articles. Completion of amendments to the comparative schedule of the bill.

She stressed the importance of the draft law in addressing all the risks that stem from the fact that some people seek to obtain fake scientific certificates and use them poorly in various fields of work, and through them obtain jobs in government and private agencies, which harm society and negatively affect its sectors. Falcknaz stated that the draft law will contribute to preserving the diverse work environment from any defect that may arise from the attempt of some people to obtain fake academic degrees for appointment and to practice professions far from their academic qualifications.