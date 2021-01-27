Dubai (Union)

The Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee of the Federal National Council continued, during a meeting held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council in Dubai, headed by Dirar Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Chairman of the Committee, discussing the topic of “family cohesion and its role in achieving sustainable social development goals.” The meeting was attended by members of the committee: Hind Hamid Al-Alili, the committee’s rapporteur, Jamila Ahmed Al Muhairi, Hamid Ali Al Shamsi, Khalfan Rashid Al Shamsi, Muhammad Issa Al Kashf, and Naama Abdul Rahman Al Mansouri.

Dirar Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi said: The committee reviewed, during the meeting, the reports of the results of the seminars it held, the questionnaire it prepared on this topic, and the observations that it made, the most important of which are defining the tasks of the social guide and social reformer, and the separation between the tasks of the two specializations.

He stressed the importance of the role of the social counselor, who plays a major role in educating and guiding families about the nature of the family relationship. As for the role of the social reformer, it takes place after the occurrence of family disputes and the attempt at reconciliation, stressing the need to provide qualified persons and find a mechanism to license them.

He indicated that the committee also discussed the educational sessions held for those intending to marry.