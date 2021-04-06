Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Federal National Council approved a draft federal law regarding amending some provisions of Federal Law No. 17 of 2016 regarding conciliation and reconciliation centers in civil and commercial disputes, in addition to approving a draft federal law on mediation to settle civil and commercial disputes. This came during the ninth session of the second session of the Federal National Council, which was held by the Council at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi yesterday, headed by His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Council, and in the presence of His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi, Minister of Justice, and members of the Council.

His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al-Badi, Minister of Justice, in response to the question of Hamid Al-Abbar Al-Shamsi, a member of the Council, about the exploitation of some of the agencies and the extent of the possibility of electronic connectivity: “Some agents exploit the agency document after the death of the principal, and in the event of the death of the principal, the agency ends according to the provisions of Article 954 of The Civil Transactions Law, and the responsibility to notify the notary is on the heirs to cancel the agency.

He added: The agent who uses the power of attorney such as disposing of the property and transferring money despite his knowledge of the death of the principal, he shall be responsible towards the heirs or others for misuse, and they have the right to demand compensation, and his behavior is not enforceable, in addition to the criminal liability that falls on him, and is punishable by a fine and imprisonment in accordance with Article 399 of the Penal Code ».

He pointed out that the electronic link has been made with the federal and local authorities through the electronic judicial delegation system, which links all federal and local institutions and relevant authorities with the provisions of implementation, as the number of agencies with which the Ministry of Justice is linked through the system reaches 82 entities, which guarantees notification of the relevant authorities. Judicial rulings, pointing out that the average time for the decision to reach the concerned party since its issuance is only one hour and 50 minutes.

His Excellency revealed that there is a new update to the electronic notary system, starting from mid-April, which ensures that the concerned parties verify the validity of their agency and allows them to verify the validity or cancellation, which enhances their knowledge of the agency.

For its part, the draft federal law on amending some provisions of Federal Law No. 17 of 2016 regarding conciliation and reconciliation centers in civil and commercial disputes aims to unify the provisions of the various procedural legislations in force in the country, and to eliminate the conflict between procedural legislation regulating one subject, and the agreement of the provisions of the law with reality. Actual and non-contradiction between them, and bridging some legislative gaps in the texts of the legislation.

According to the draft law, the competencies of conciliation and reconciliation centers include disputes that fall within the value jurisdiction of partial circuits in accordance with the provisions of Article 30, Clause 1 of the Civil Procedures Law, in addition to disputes whose parties are spouses or relatives up to the fourth degree of whatever value, as well as for litigants after Filing a lawsuit An agreement to resort to centers for conciliation in civil and commercial disputes that fall within the value jurisdiction of the college departments, in accordance with the provisions of Clause 2 of the Civil Procedure Law.

According to the draft law, the parties must attend the conciliation sessions in person or their legal representatives, and the conciliator determines the date of each session and informs the parties to the conflict or their agents of its date and place of its meeting, and the conciliator meets with the parties in the specified sessions and discusses with them the issue of the dispute, their requests and defenses, and takes what he deems appropriate. To bring their viewpoints closer together, with the aim of reaching an amicable solution to the dispute, and for this purpose, he may express his opinion, submit documents and evidence submitted by them, and infer judicial principles and other procedures that facilitate the reconciliation process.

The draft law prohibits the conciliator to be an arbitrator or an expert, or to accept the agency in his opponents against any of the parties on the subject of the dispute subject to conciliation or what is branching out of it even after the conclusion of the conciliation procedures, and it is also prohibited for the conciliator to testify against one of the parties to the dispute in the same The subject matter of the dispute subject to conciliation or what is branching out of it, unless the person concerned permits it or the parties agree otherwise, unless the testimony is related to a crime.

The draft law indicated that if reconciliation takes place between the parties before the conciliator, this shall be proven in a report signed by the parties and the conciliator, and this report shall be approved by the supervising judge, and this report shall have the force of the executive document and the authority of judicial rulings, and it is not permissible to appeal it in any way of appeal. The draft law also authorized the conciliation to conduct all or some conciliation procedures, using electronic means and remote communication, in accordance with the controls issued by a decision of the minister or head of the local judicial authority.

The bill specifies a set of cases according to which the conciliator is dismissed, including if the conciliator is unable to perform his task, and if the conciliator does not start or ceases to perform his task in a way that leads to an unjustified delay in the procedures and does not give up, in addition to the conciliator having a connection with any of the parties. It may raise doubts about its impartiality or independence, be it before or during the conciliation proceedings.

Mediation

For its part, the draft federal law on mediation to settle civil and commercial disputes aims to enhance the competitiveness of the state globally in the Ease of Doing Business report, as the country ranks first in the Arab world and the 15th in the world in the report, in addition to reducing the number of cases before the courts and reducing litigation costs, through Organizing mediation as a way to settle and settle disputes amicably between its parties away from the courts, in response to the need of the conflict parties to quickly resolve their disputes and ensure that their interests are achieved in the easiest way and in less time, as well as developing a spirit of reconciliation between the parties to the conflict with friendly solutions and continuous continuous relations.

According to the draft law, the mediation agreement may be drawn up in copies thereof, that it precedes the existence of the dispute, whether it is independent in itself or contained in a specific contract regarding all or some of the disputes that may arise between the parties, and that it shall be subsequent to the dispute, even if it was established in It is related to a legal case, and that the mediation agreement is only concluded by a natural person who has the capacity to dispose of rights or from the representative of the legal person authorized to conclude the mediation agreement, otherwise it is void, and the mediation agreement does not end with the death of one of the parties or the expiration of his legal personality, and it may be executed in this regard. The case is by or against the legal successor of that party, unless the parties agree otherwise.

The draft law indicated that the mediation agreement must be in writing, whether it is by an official or customary contract or it has been proven in judicial records before the competent court, and whether the document it contains is on paper or electronic, otherwise it is void.

The draft law clarified that the competent court may issue a decision referring the dispute to mediation at any stage of the case, whether upon its proposal coupled with the consent of the parties, or upon their request or in implementation of the mediation agreement, and also indicated that the brief court may mention in the referral decision to mediation data thereof. The consent of the parties to resort to judicial mediation, and their commitment to attend the specified sessions and to provide the appointed mediator with information and documents related to the dispute referred to mediation and the subject of the mediation, in addition to the mediation period, provided that it does not exceed 3 months from the date of informing the important mediator, and it is renewable for a similar period and for one time.

According to the draft law, the mediator must refrain or withdraw on his own from carrying out the mediation procedures if there is any reason between him and one of the parties to the dispute that makes him feel embarrassed or returns with him his inability to proceed with the settlement procedures without inclination for one of the parties unless otherwise agreed. In all cases, the mediator’s dismissal and lack of competence shall be subject to the reasons for the judge’s dismissal or removal and cases of lack of competence mentioned in the Civil Procedure Law.

The draft law defines mediation procedures, whereby the mediator must inform the conflict parties of the mediation sessions and announce them or whoever acts on their behalf legally of their time and place of their meeting in any of the prescribed legal methods of announcement, including electronic means, and the parties may seek the assistance of counselors to attend the sessions with them, and the mediator may specify the number of attendees accompanied by Each party, according to what it deems appropriate to conduct the settlement process according to the circumstances and nature of the dispute, and those not involved in the dispute may attend mediation sessions without the consent of all parties.

The draft law allowed remote mediation, whereby the mediator may hold mediation meetings using electronic means and remote communication in accordance with the controls and procedures issued by a decision of the minister or head of the local judicial authority, as the case may be.

Confidential actions

According to the draft law, the mediation procedures are confidential and may not be invoked or the documents and information presented therein or the agreements or concessions made by the parties before any court or any party whatsoever, and the center, the mediator, the parties, and every participant in the mediation are prohibited from disclosing any Information raised during the mediation process, except with the consent of all parties, or it is related to a crime. The draft law indicated that in the event that the mediator violates the rules of confidentiality, independence and impartiality, the injured party has the right to resort to the Conciliation and Reconciliation Center to take the necessary disciplinary measures against the mediator if he is registered in the lists of mediators, and this does not prejudice the mediator’s civil and penal liability.