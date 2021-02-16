Nasser Al-Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Federal National Council approved a draft federal law on prohibiting the use of scientific certificates issued by unlicensed bodies, which aims to prohibit the use of scientific certificates issued by an unauthorized entity to work in any of the state’s employers or use them to achieve any other purpose.

According to the draft law, the conditions for the academic certificate are that all the data contained in it are correct, and that the competent authority decides that it is issued by a legally established entity authorized to issue it, and the draft also stipulates that any academic certificate issued by an unauthorized party shall not be considered in accordance with the conditions specified by it. Law.

The draft law defines a set of penalties, including one with imprisonment for a period not exceeding 3 months and a fine not exceeding 30,000 dirhams or either of these two penalties, whoever commits a mistake in acts represented in presenting an academic certificate issued by an unauthorized body to obtain the approval of the competent authority, And provide an academic certificate issued by an unlicensed entity to obtain any work or seek permanent or temporary assistance in one of the state’s employers, and publish a study certificate issued by an unlicensed entity in any of the means of publication, and the penalty is doubled in the event that a person obtains a job or has a job. Any financial or moral benefit based on the testimony.

According to the draft law, a penalty of imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year and a fine not exceeding 500 thousand dirhams or either of these two penalties shall be inflicted on whoever intentionally commits acts thereof, presenting an academic certificate issued by an unauthorized body to obtain the approval of the competent authority, and presenting an academic certificate issued by An unlicensed party to obtain any work or seek permanent or temporary use of it in one of the state’s employers, publish an academic certificate issued by an unlicensed entity in any of the means of publication, and he obtained by virtue of the certificate a scientific title or any other literary benefit.

The draft law clarified that it is punishable by imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years and a fine not less than 100 thousand dirhams and not more than one million dirhams, or by one of these two penalties for any employee in an employer in the state before an academic certificate issued by an unauthorized entity in any transaction related to That authority with his knowledge of the truth of that testimony.

The draft law stated that it is punishable by imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years and a fine not less than 500 thousand dirhams and not more than one million dirhams, or by one of these two penalties whoever deliberately commits a number of actions thereof, issues or participates in any means in the issuance of an academic certificate from the authority Unauthorized, advertised or promoted by any unauthorized party issuing these certificates from inside or outside the country.