A parliamentary report prepared by the Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee of the Federal National Council regarding the strategy of the Ministry of Community Development in achieving the goals of the National Family Policy in the matter of families revealed the weakness of communication and dialogue between fathers and children, due to the preoccupation of fathers and mothers with their professional work in addition to the difference in level Cultural and scientific among members of the same family 4, noting that the total number of divorce cases of female citizens has increased during the period from 2011 to 2019.

The report, which was approved by the Council during its discussion of the topic of “Family Cohesion Policy and its Role in Achieving Sustainable Social Development” in the session held this morning, stressed the existence of weakness in operational projects and strategic performance indicators in measuring the effectiveness and implementation of rehabilitation programs for those entering marriage, pointing to the prevalence of The phenomenon of male non-citizen marriage, as the total number of non-citizen marriage contracts reached (5923) marriage contracts during the years (2017-2019).

The report criticized the insufficient number of media and marketing programs and campaigns regarding the importance of the role of family counseling offices in facing family problems and alleviating them, while recommending the necessity of preparing a general family law draft aimed at supporting the community security system by preserving the family’s existence and strengthening the cohesion of its members through communication and dialogue. Building and consolidating its stability in line with the Emirati national identity.

Parliamentary recommendations to be adopted by the Council during the session included setting regulations to legalize the appearance of children in social media programs to protect and rehabilitate them and impose penalties on families who abuse their children by exploiting them, especially with regard to business and publishing videos offensive to children in order to achieve widespread protection of children’s rights. From all aspects, in accordance with the provisions of Federal Law No. (3) of 2016 regarding the rights of the child “Wadima”, as well as the creation of programs to activate the babysitting system to ensure the highest levels of care and safety for the child and not affect his Emirati national identity.





