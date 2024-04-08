Reda Salim and Ali, His Excellency (Ajman) and (Sharjah)

Al-Wasl achieved the eighth consecutive victory for the first time in its history in the professional league, after defeating Ajman with a score of 4-1 in the match that took place between them at Rashid bin Saeed Stadium, in the 18th round of the ADNOC Professional League, raising the “Emperor” score to 48 points, and expanding The difference between it and the “runner-up” Shabab Al-Ahly reached 11 points, while Ajman’s score froze at point 17.

Haris Seferovic scored the first goal for Al Wasl in the 20th minute, his eighth goal in the league this season, and Korean Seung Hyun succeeded in scoring the second goal for “The Emperor” in the 43rd minute, his third goal in the league this season, while Fabio Lima added the third goal from a penalty kick in the minute. 51, which is his 12th goal in the league this season, moving him one goal behind Omar Kharbin, Al Wahda’s top scorer, and the fourth goal came from Ali Saleh in the 62nd minute from a magic pass from Lima, after which Rocky scored Ajman’s first goal in the 66th minute.

Sharjah tied with the UAE 3-3, in the match that took place between them at Sharjah Stadium, raising the King’s score to 29 points in fifth place, and the UAE raising its score to 9 points in 13th place.

The goals of the Korean team, Al-Sharqawi, were scored by Yu Min Cho, in the 40th and 59th minutes, and Musa Marega (64), and the goals of the Emirates were scored by Jordanian Nizar Al-Rashdan (30), Lethere Silva (37) and Iniesta from a penalty kick (55). The first half witnessed great superiority from « Falcons”, ending it 2-1 in their favor, and the second half was filled with many exciting goals and changes, especially in the ranks of Sharjah.