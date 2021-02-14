Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Fabio Lima, Al Wasl captain, decided the “Bur Dubai Derby” match against his host Al-Nasr, this evening (Sunday), at the end of the “16th round” of the Arab Gulf Football League by scoring the only goal of the match, after investing in a high ball sent by Ronaldo Mendes, and he treated Lima with a direct shot with a left foot. Scoring his team’s goal in the 76th minute, which is the eighth for Lima in the “Bur Dubai Derby” clashes, despite his fasting of scoring, in the last 5 matches against “the neighbor”, so that the “Emperor” raised his score to 26 points, one point behind Al-Nasr.