Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Al Wasl players received a passive rest, after the last friendly match played by “Fahd Zabeel” against Ittihad Kalba, which ended in a 0-1 loss.

Al Wasl's technical staff has begun preparing for the return of the competitions, with the expected confrontation next Friday against Al Wahda in the first leg of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Mutaraf Cup semi-final, which precedes the return of the league in the 13th round, scheduled for the 12th and 13th of this month, where it will meet Al Nassr in a “derby” type. Special between the two teams.

The technical staff of the Panthers, led by Serbian Milos, believes that this February is a “real test” of his team’s capabilities and its ability to compete strongly for championships and titles, as the team is close to competing strongly for the Abu Dhabi Islamic Cup title, and also leads the league standings by 5 points from Al Ain. Runner-up, and therefore Al-Wasl needs to win in the next two stages, against Al-Wahda in the semi-finals, and then, days later, against Al-Nasr in the Dubai Derby, to continue to move away from the top of the league standings, which was stressed by Milos, who called on the players to fight on the field to achieve the aspirations of the team’s fans this month. , which includes the most difficult tests, as they come after a period of hiatus, and sufficient preparations from all teams.

Today, the team’s international players are participating in the team’s training, after returning from the Asian Cup, which gives the team more elements capable of strengthening the ranks during that stage, especially since the team is seeking to settle a “final deal” that may be available in the coming days, as the sources revealed. There are ongoing negotiations with the Korean player Seung Hyun-jung, the South Korean national team player, to strengthen the ranks of the “Panthers” during the second round, in light of the presence of a vacancy in the list of foreign players, which currently includes Sofiane Bouftini, the Colombian Alexis Perez, and the Argentine Pobleti, in addition to the Swiss Harris.

Al-Wasl had only played two tests during the current suspension period, in preparation for the return of activity, after the end of the Asian Cup. The first was against the Al-Akhdood team last week, and ended with a 2-1 victory for Al-Wasl, scored by Nicolas Jimenez and Adama Diallo, before losing their last experience the day before yesterday. In front of Ittihad Kalba with a goal.