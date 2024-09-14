Moataz Al Shami (Abu Dhabi)

Al Wasl will conduct its basic training on Sunday, in preparation for the anticipated match against Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan, on Tuesday, in the opening of its journey in the AFC Champions League for the elite, in which it participates as the title holder of the ADNOC Professional League last season, and the team will leave for Tashkent on board a “private plane.”

The “Emperor” returns to the “continental tournament” after an absence of 5 years, since his last appearance in 2019. The “Yellow” did not leave a strong mark in 3 previous participations in the “Champions”, and seeks to confirm his worthiness in the “fourth appearance” this season, after the team prepared well for the continental tournament, and concluded many deals that enabled him to excel, whether last season, or during the current “summer Mercato”.

Al Wasl is still chasing the “Asian dream” that its fans are looking for by competing for a continental title, and leaving a strong mark in the continental competitions, as the team prepared with a strong friendly match against Al Riffa of Bahrain, which ended in a draw with a goal for each team.

The Yellow Battalion is trying to regain confidence by playing against the Uzbekistani competitor with the motives of winning, which was stressed by coach Milos, especially since the team did not convince at the beginning of the season, after an unsatisfactory appearance for its fans. Al Wasl had finished last season as champion of the “local double”, the ADNOC Professional League and the President’s Cup, and aspires to compete for 5 titles during the current season, which are the “ADNOC Professional League”, the “Abu Dhabi Bank Cup”, the “President’s Cup”, the “UAE Super Cup” and the “AFC Champions League for Elite”.

Al Wasl is preparing for its fourth appearance in the AFC Champions League this season, and for the first time since the 2019 edition, in which the “Emperor” bid farewell in the group stage.

Al Wasl strengthened its ranks with 4 strong deals, led by Srdjan Mijajlovic, the midfielder of Red Star Belgrade, Takashi Uchino, the right back of Fortuna Dusseldorf, Tahnoon Al Zaabi, the midfielder of Al Wahda, and Majed Surour, the player of Sharjah.