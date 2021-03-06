Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

Al-Wasl returned with a valuable point from Al-Ain stronghold, after equalizing with the same goal, in today’s match «Saturday», within the «Round 19» of the Arab Gulf Football League, which is the first between the two teams since 2017. A ball that Laba set up with his head inside the area, Caio shot it into the net, and the “Emperor” responded for a long time after Ronaldo Mendes equalized in the 59th minute, after a shot from outside the area, and with this result, Al-Banafseg raised his score to 31 points, in sixth place And “Al-Asfar” “reached the” 29th point “in the seventh rank, awaiting the outcome of the Al-Wahda and Ajman meeting tomorrow (Sunday).

The first half witnessed below-average performance, as caution dominated the performance of the two teams, who failed to score, despite the presence of more than one dangerous game on the two goals.

In the second half, the advantage tilted to Al Ain, who created more than one chance, and came Laba’s header, who prepared the ball for Cayo to translate it into a goal, to score for the third match in a row.

The “Cheetahs” rushed after the result, and from a “missile” ball, Adel Mendes “the cuff”, scoring his 16th goal with Al Wasl shirt, and there were two chances for Al Wasl, who dominated the last minutes, one of which was inside the six-yard area, to end the confrontation with a draw between the two teams.