Dubai (Union)

Al-Wasl announced the renewal of his contract with his Brazilian coach, Oder Hillman, until 2023, and this comes because of the management’s desire to provide stability to the team, especially in light of the good results provided by Al-Wasl under the leadership of Hillman, who took over the responsibility after the Romanian Laurent Regicamp, with whom the team’s results declined during his tenure.

Hillman had led Al Wasl at the start of the seventeenth stage of the Arabian Gulf League, and Helman had previously coached Fluminensee in late 2019, where he led the team in 50 matches, winning 24 of them, losing 14, and tied in 12, and also led the team to win a cup. Rio and the Caricocca Championship runners-up, and Al Wasl ranks ninth in the Arab Gulf League standings with 34 points.