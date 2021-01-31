Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Al-Wasl reaped the fruits of his patience and support for young talents in recent years, after the energy of these players exploded in the “most important date” by settling the Sharjah meeting in the second leg of the Arab Gulf Cup, and beating Bani Yas in the “backyard of his home”, with a precious victory at the beginning of the round. The second for the Arab Gulf League.

Despite the long list of absences that the “emperor” suffered in front of the “heavenly”, and included a large number of them, Fabio Lima, Figredo, Oruz, Mendes, Hassan Ibrahim, Salem Al-Azizi, Natan Felipe, George Dubbing and the guard Hamid Abdullah, the young talents were on the date in The meeting, and the emerging players from the academy, led by Ali Saleh, succeeded in stabilizing their feet and helping the “cheetahs” to seize the victory, after Ali Saleh scored a goal, and Ali Salmeen continued his distinguished performance in the middle of the field, while the other academy graduate Yusef Al-Muhairi managed to give a convincing performance. Over the course of the meeting minutes.

Nasser Nour continued to confirm his talent with the team and return the favor to Al Wasl, which gave him the opportunity to complete his professional career, and scored his second goal this season in the league, where his goals come at a very important time, after he scored against Khorfakkan, the last of which was against Bani Yas, and he always succeeded in replacing Fabio Lima When his absence.

It is expected that these young names will constitute a source of strength for the Brazilian coach, Oder Hillman, during the remainder of the season, and he is credited with his ability to extract the best from the members of his entire team, during the period of work he spent at the head of the team since last November only.