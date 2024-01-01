Ali Maali (Dubai)

Al-Wasl team imposed itself on the current season of the league, occupying the lead by 5 points after 12 rounds, which is the first time that the “Emperor” has been present, alone and present in this position since the start of the professional era in the 2008-2009 season.

During the previous seasons, 5 teams alternated at the top spot, with only 12 rounds having passed. Al Ain was the largest team in the lead with 7 times, followed by Al Jazira Club 4 times, and Al Sharjah 3 times, where “The King” and “The Leader” tied for the top spot together. Season (2018-2019), and twice for Shabab Al-Ahly, one of which was in the former name of Al-Ahly Club, before the merger, and its runner-up at the time was Al-Shabab Club.

The five-point difference with which Al-Wasl is currently at the top of the league was repeated before in the canceled 2019-2020 season due to the Corona virus, where the lead went to Shabab Al-Ahly, and the 5-point difference was not the largest in the professional era, but rather the difference reached 9 points. In the 2021-2022 season for Al Ain, 7 points in the 2010-2011 season for Al Jazira, and 6 points in the 2012-2013 season for Al Ain.

These differences appeared last season, and the difference was only one point at the top of Sharjah with 26 points, compared to 25 for the runner-up, Shabab Al-Ahly, and in the 2021-2022 season, the difference was 9 points between Al Ain, the leader with 30 points, and Al Wahda behind it, with 21 points.

In the 2020-2021 season, the leader was the Sharjah team by only two points over Al-Jazira (29-27), and in the 2019-2020 season, the 5-point difference in favor of Shabab Al-Ahly was 29 points, ahead of its chaser, Al-Sharjah, by 24 points.

In the 2018-2019 season, the balance was equal in lead between Al Ain and Sharjah, each with 28 points, and Al Jazira behind them with 25 points.

In the 2017-2018 season, the difference was only two points between leaders Al Ain, with 28 points, and Al Wahda, with 26 points. The same difference was also repeated in the 2016-2017 season between Al Jazira (29 points) and Al Ain (27 points), and in the 2015-2016 season, the difference in the lead was 3 points. Al-Ain was the only team with 31 points, compared to 28 points for Shabab Al-Ahly, and the same difference in points was also repeated in the 2014-2015 season, where Al-Ain was the only team with 27 points, compared to 24 points for Al-Jazira.

In the 2013-2014 season, Shabab Al-Ahly led by 4 points over its closest competitor, the former Al-Shabab Club (24 points), and in the 2012-2013 season the difference of points was 6 in favor of Al-Ain (31 points) compared to 25 points for Shabab Al-Ahly, and in the 2011-2012 season Al-Ain was Leading by 3 points (27 points) compared to (24 points) for Al-Nasr Club, which is the only time in the professional era that the “Dean” is in this rank.

In the 2010-2011 season, the points difference was 7, in favor of Al-Jazira with 32 points, compared to 25 points for the Baniyas team, which is the only time that “Al-Samawi” is in this rank after 12 rounds, and in the 2009-2010 season, Al-Jazira topped by only two points. over Al Wahda (32 versus 30), and the same difference was also repeated in the first year of professionalism in the 2008-2009 season, with Al Jazira leading the championship with 29 points, ahead of the chasing Al Ain team with 27 points.