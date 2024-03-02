Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

Al-Wasl's victory over Al-Sharjah does not represent just 3 points, but rather a series of numbers and achievements recorded by the team with Milos, who is heading strongly to the title of the “ADNOC Professional League” and serves himself by himself, without looking at others.

Al-Wasl entered the list of “historic series” in Emirates football, at the level of not losing in the local tournaments, and it reached 22 matches since the end of last season, until the Sharjah match, during which the “Panthers” won 18 matches, and tied only 4 times.

With this number, Al-Wasl occupies eighth place on the list, and Shabab Al-Ahly remains the record holder, with 30 consecutive matches, which Al-Wasl stopped in 2021, Al-Wasl “1991-1992”, and Al-Jazira “2009-2010”, with 28 matches, then Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Wasl “26 matches”. », and Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Ain «23 matches».

The number represents an additional challenge to Al-Wasl with Milos, and the “Emperor” is one of the teams that did not suffer a loss this season with 21 matches, along with big clubs such as Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia and Bayern Leverkusen of Germany, who completed 33 matches without losing as well.

Non-losing matches

Shabab Al-Ahly: 30

Al-Wasl: 28

Al Jazeera: 28

Shabab Al-Ahly: 26

Al-Wasl: 26

Shabab Al-Ahly: 23

Al Ain: 23 matches

Al-Wasl: 22 “ongoing” matches