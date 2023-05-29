Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Al Wasl team won the title of the President’s Cup for Athletics, and the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club won the title of the women’s competition, at the conclusion of the activities of the President’s Cup festival, which was organized by the Athletics Federation in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, at the Armed Forces Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The festival’s activities included the President’s Cup Championship in track and field, general and youth competitions, for males and females, in addition to the Elite Cup for juniors and juniors, with the participation of about 350 male and female players representing 18 clubs.

The competitions were attended by Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, President of the International Criminal Police Organization “Interpol”, Major General Dr. Mohamed Al Murr, President of the Emirates Athletics Federation, Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector in the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Fahd Abdullah Bin Jomaa, Vice President of the Athletics Federation, and Dr. Hamdi Abdel Rahim, Director of the Regional Development Center for Athletics, in addition to members of the Athletics Federation.

Al Wasl won 12 medals (6 golds, 5 silvers, and a bronze), Sharjah collected 11 medals (4 golds, 3 silvers, and 4 bronzes), and the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club won 10 medals (9 golds, one silver).

Al-Nasr Club won the youth category title by winning 4 medals (two golds, a silver, and a bronze). Abu Dhabi Club came in runner-up with 3 medals (two golds and a bronze). Al-Nasr also won the Elite Cup title for the juniors category with 6 medals (5 golds, one silver).

Hatta achieved the Elite Cup for the boys’ juniors category with 5 medals (2 gold, 3 silver), and Al-Nasr came second with 8 medals (2 gold, 1 silver, 5 bronze), and Abu Dhabi Club won the title for the young women’s category with 12 medals (8 gold, 2 silver, 2 Bronze), and the Sharjah Women’s Sports Team ranked second with 7 medals (5 gold, silver and bronze).

The Abu Dhabi Club excelled in the Elite Cup for the junior category by winning the first place with 7 medals (4 gold, 3 silver), and the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club came runner-up with 3 gold medals.

The Abu Dhabi Club also dominated the Elite Cup for the junior girls category, by winning 10 medals (9 gold, one silver).

Major General Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Murr praised the artistic and mass success of the President’s Cup Festival, and the breaking of previous records in some competitive categories, with the participation of 350 male and female players, in a way that enhances the process of developing the game and improving the capabilities of male and female players, leading to an integrated system that targets national teams.

Al-Murr thanked and appreciated the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for its sponsorship of the tournament and its continuous cooperation with the activities and programs of the federation. He also praised the presence of His Excellency Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi and Dr. Hamdi Abdul Rahim for the closing events, pointing to the great efforts made by the clubs to support the federation’s development plans and programs.