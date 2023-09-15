Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Al-Wasl blew a “heavy-caliber” surprise in basketball, and ousted Al-Sharjah from the semi-finals of the Cup of His Highness the Vice President of the State, in a match held in the “Smiling Emirate”, with a score of 77-74, after a wonderful performance by the “Emperor” players, so that the “Yellow” qualified. » To the final of the tournament, and facing Shabab Al-Ahly for the title tomorrow in the “Al-Fursan” hall.

The “Third Quarter” witnessed the brilliance of “Sons of Zabeel”, and ended in their favor 23-13, in addition to the “First Quarter” 26-19, and despite “The King’s” superiority in the “Second and Fourth Quarters” 20-14, 22-14, this did not It gave Sharjah the advantage in the end, and the final result was in favor of Al Wasl, and the first half ended with Al Wasl leading 40-39.

The match showed the high technical and physical condition of the Al Wasl players, and the Serbian coach Miodrag Perisic succeeded in the first local test, and the players’ determination to win the match was evident, as the American duo Nicholas West, who scored the highest percentage of points among the “Panthers” players, shone with 28 points, and Stedmond Lemon.” 26 points,” and although the American Marcus Jones, the Sharjah player, scored 30 points, which is the highest percentage of points in the match, the team and Al Wasl Power were able in the end to decide the match, bringing the team closer to the dream of winning the His Highness the Vice President’s Cup for the second time in its history. The first time was the 2010-2011 season, and the match was managed by an international crew consisting of Mohieddin Khattab, Salem Al Zaabi, Hamza Abbas, and monitored by international Hussein Al Balushi.

In a second match, Shabab Al-Ahly qualified for the final by defeating Al-Bataeh 91-75, and the result of the “quarters” was 32-18, 25-20, 23-17, 11-22 in favor of the “Knights”, in a match moderated by the international Hassan Haji and the Greek Kostas. Omar Al-Asmar.