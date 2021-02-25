Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Al Wasl and Al Wahda tied 2-2 today (Thursday) at Zabeel Stadium, at the opening of the “18th round” of the Arab Gulf League for football, to raise the two teams’ tally to “28 points”, with “Al Annabi” in seventh place, and “The Emperor” in Eighth place.

Al-Wasl Fabio Lima scored from two penalty kicks in the 8th and 77th minutes, to be the top scorer of “Dorina” with 16 goals, while the South Korean unit scored Lee Myung in the 42nd minute, and the Syrian Omar Khribin in the 82nd minute, noting that the Brazilian Robin, the player of “Annabi”, was out. With the red card in the 76th minute.

The match was breathtaking, when Luca Pimenta scored a third goal for the unit in stoppage time, but the video technique “mouse” canceled it due to the presence of offside.