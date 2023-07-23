Dubai (Union)

Al Wasl Football Club Academy resumed its training after the last summer break, under the supervision of the coaches and the academy management, where the academy officials held a meeting with the technical director, Patrick Jarry, who was recently appointed to use his expertise in the new season, and during the meeting, future plans and strategies were discussed, to develop young talents and improve the quality of training, with the aim of achieving great successes in the upcoming competitions, and it was emphasized during the meeting and the first session the need for discipline and commitment to achieve the set goals.

The academy’s technical director expressed his optimism and confidence in the promising capabilities and talents possessed by the academy, stressing that he will work to build an integrated team and develop the individual capabilities of young people to achieve success and excellence.

In turn, the academy management expressed its great confidence in the new technical director and his ability to achieve success and excellence in the new season, and announced its full support for all aspects of the academy’s training and administrative process.