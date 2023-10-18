Al-Wardi…and his remorse for “the sultans’ preachers”!
Nothing is more famous than Ali Al-Wardi’s (d. 1995) book, “Preachers to the Sultans,” when it was published. There is apparent boldness in the title! In terms of research, it was the least scientific of his works. He wanted writers who were not specialists, who did not ask about the source of the information, and who did not distinguish between source and reference.
Al-Wardi relied, in his narrations and not his opinions, on the books of contemporaries, quoting from them quotations that abound in source books. It is difficult to rely on the works of Al-Aqqad (d. 1964) as sources, for example, unless we mean Al-Aqqad’s opinion and not the information, and the same is the case with Taha Hussein (d. 1973), and many others. But we must take into account the time at which Al-Wardi wrote this book, which is (1954), that is, at the beginning of the journey of writing and research after obtaining his doctorate (1950), and he himself admits this in an interview conducted with him in an Iraqi magazine, which we will mention later.
One of the contemporary writers in an important newspaper was involved in quoting a text related to Iraq, and submitting it to Al-Jahiz (d. 255 AH), and the text was important: “The people of Iraq are people of insight and intelligence, and the people of the Levant are people of dullness and imitation…”, and our friend attributed the quote to Al-Jahiz. In “Statement and Clarification”. I contacted the writer and asked to be guided to the source of the text according to Al-Jahiz, but he was unable to do so, and I knew that he had quoted it from Ali Al-Wardi, but he wanted to present himself as a researcher in the original sources, and Al-Wardi attributed it to Al-Jahiz by mentioning the part and the page, while Al-Jahiz’s books were devoid of the text mentioned by a commentator. Nahj al-Balagha” by Ibn Abi al-Hadid al-Mu’tazila (d. 656 AH), with the phrase: “Our Sheikh al-Jahiz said,” as the latter is one of the most prominent Mu’tazila sheikhs. This was an example of the lack of verification of sources, and today a group of researchers and writers are implicated in it. With this and other things, I considered “Preachers to the Sultans” the least scientific of Al-Wardi’s books, and he had no skill in researching it. As a researcher in sociology, he bases his social perceptions on historical information, and if it is not correct, the perceptions are wrong. I would not have touched on this topic, and I consider myself one of Ali al-Wardi’s descendants in research and writing, had it not been for the fact that al-Wardi himself disavowed this book, which is still the wish of every reader, and in it he made a mistake with his certainty that what happened in Siffin (37 AH) and elsewhere bears responsibility for Ali bin Abi Talib (35 -40 AH) and nothing else.
Because of the book’s fame, we reported in the Iraqi opposition that the previous regime had banned its circulation, and we fabricated an exciting story about that (which we published in Al-Mutamar newspaper). Al-Wardi says – twenty-nine years (1954-1983) after writing “His Preachers”: “And I feel remorse for writing it, and that it has received more importance than it deserves… as it was dominated by enthusiasm and excitement, and I had to distance myself from that with an effort.” It is possible, because the scientific method requires its owner to be objective, by mentioning the advantages and disadvantages together, without exaggeration or exaggeration” (Hussein Al-Hasani, dialogue with Dr. Ali Al-Wardi, Iraqi Pens, issue 8 August 1983).
Review and recognition are among the virtues of scholars, and Al-Wardi was an outstanding scholar in his confession, while how many of the few researchers became stubborn and did not apologize for the scandals they were faced with as they were devoted to research. I say: Who can convince “public opinion,” which the preacher described as sacred, in the eyes of some thinkers (Al-Wardi, Public Opinion and the Mob, Manahil 4/1975)? Opinion based on rumor and oral transmission, not verification and research. How many researchers have revealed that Al-Wardi was the weakest in “Preachers to the Sultans”? Rather, they began to plagiarize him, and make his mistake, as researchers, and they did not care that his writer disowned him!
