Mustafa Eldeeb (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Wahda’s technical staff decided to play an additional friendly match in the external preparatory camp in Serbia, in preparation for the new season against the Serbian club Tekstilac, as “Al-Annabi” will play this match tomorrow, Wednesday, to conclude its matches during the camp.

The team’s mission will return to the capital, Abu Dhabi, next Friday evening, after the external camp lasted for three weeks, during which the team played three friendly matches, in addition to today’s match. In the first, it defeated Serbian Vozdovac by five goals, and in the second, it tied with Serbian IMT team 0-0, then won by five goals against Bosnian Zavezda.

Al Wahda will begin the final stage of preparations for the start of the season in Abu Dhabi, during which it will play two friendly matches. The opponent in the two matches has not yet been determined.