Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Al Wahda Football Club has signed a contract with Nigerian Favor Ogbu (20 years old), coming from Serbian Red Star, and he is registered in the resident category, as part of the “Al Annabi” strategy to attract talents, and its efforts to strengthen the ranks of the first team.

The club’s board of directors, represented by Ahmed Awad Al Otaiba, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, welcomed the player to the “home of champions”, wishing him success.

Al Otaiba added that the young player had shown remarkable performance during the past season, appreciating Red Star’s cooperation in completing the contracting procedures.

Ogbo expressed his happiness with this big step at the beginning of his career, and promised more efforts and fighting spirit on the field.