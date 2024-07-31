Mustafa Eldeeb (Abu Dhabi)

Al Wahda has signed a contract with Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Folha (22 years old), to be registered in the “resident” category on the team’s roster. The deal comes as part of the club’s strategy to attract talent and strengthen the ranks of “Al Annabi”. The club’s board of directors welcomed Folha, wishing him success. The club explained in its statement that the player was founded in the Porto Academy, one of the best talent mines in the world, and presented himself in a remarkable way as he progressed through the age group championships in Portugal. For his part, Folha expressed his thanks and appreciation to the club’s leadership and management for their great confidence, expressing his pride in joining the club and his determination to meet the aspirations of the club and its fans.