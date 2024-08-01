Mustafa Eldeeb (Abu Dhabi)

Al Wahda’s mission will return to the capital, Abu Dhabi, on Friday evening, after the end of the external camp in Serbia, in preparation for the new season.

The Al-Annabi camp lasted for 3 weeks, during which the team played 4 friendly matches. In the first, it defeated Serbian Vozdovac 5-0, tied 0-0 in the second with Serbian IMT, and finally defeated Bosnian Zavezda 5-0.

The “Happy Ones” concluded their friendly matches by meeting Serbian Tekstilak, which ended in Al Wahda’s favor 2-0, with the goals scored by Facundo Daniel and Rabin Philip.

The match was good from a technical standpoint, and Al Wahda started it with a lineup consisting of Rashid Ali in goal, Robin Philip, Sasha, Lucas Pimenta, Alaa Zuhair, Gianluca, Ahmed Nour Allah, Abdullah Hamad, and in front of them the attacking trio of Philip Ottilie, Erkenov and Facundo Daniel.

On the other hand, Al Wahda will begin the final stage of preparations for the start of the season in Abu Dhabi, during which it will play two friendly matches. The teams for the two matches have not yet been determined.

The technical staff decided to give the players two days off, as a break between the external and internal camps.

