Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Portuguese Adrian Silva, Al Wahda player, recovered from a health illness, to return again to participate in the team’s training yesterday, which also witnessed the participation of internationals, including Brazilian Lucas Pimenta, to restore the team’s strength and readiness of its players for the Emirates match next Monday, in the 20th round of the ADNOC Professional League, with the exception of Ismail Matar. The captain of the team, who was arrested for disciplinary action against the background of the El Clasico events in the last round, and Ahmed Rashid and Muhammad Barghash, who joined the national service, and Mana Ayed, who complains of a minor injury, while Khamis Ismail will be present in the team’s list for the match, after his disciplinary punishment was reduced to one match suspension instead of Two matches, and thus the penalty ended after he missed the third-place match against Al-Jazira, in the Professional League Cup.

The unit changed the date of its training in the past two days, to adapt to the timing of matches during the month of Ramadan, during which the technical staff, led by French Gregory, focused on raising the fitness rate of a number of players. It is noteworthy that Al-Wahda played two matches, the first against the Olympic team of China and then the last meeting of Al-Jazira in the League Cup, during the current suspension period, which the technical staff used to prepare some players.

“Al Annabi” occupies second place in the league standings, with 39 points, 7 points behind the leaders Al Ain, and he has no choice but to collect the full mark in the remaining seven rounds, to compete for the title in the hope that the leader’s results will serve him.