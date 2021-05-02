Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Wehdah addressed the Professional League by transferring its match against Al-Nasr next Friday, within the “25th round” of the Arab Gulf League, to one of the Dubai stadiums, in which the team organized after his return from India, and qualified for the 16th round of the AFC Champions League, as he addressed the Al-Ahly youth club By hosting the match at Al-Awir Stadium, and it is expected that the Professional League will officially announce the transfer of the match, especially since the only condition that prevents its transfer is that it not be held on the opponent’s “Al-Nasr” stadium.

On the other hand, the unit performed its first training, after returning from India, yesterday (Sunday), at one of the sub-stadiums in Al-Wasl, and Al-Annabi continues its preparations for it until the date of his match with the “General”, while the Brazilian Joao Pedro and the Congolese Paul Mboko will join the training. And milled Zaabi who did not leave with the team to India.

Regarding the absence of the “Excellencies” in the “25th round” of the league, the team loses the efforts of Ahmed Rashid to stop, and Mane Eid, who was injured, in the Champions League, while the case of Tahnoon Al Zaabi, who spent the last period in treatment and rehabilitation in Abu Dhabi, is examined.

The postponement of the team’s match with Fujairah within the “round 24” of the tournament, which was scheduled to be held today to May 15th, due to the health conditions protocol for returning from India, was a good opportunity for the team to get rid of the pressure of matches, after going through 6 meetings within 15 days in the group. Fifth in “Champions”, from which he returned despite many gains, in terms of new elements and endurance, and will be an increase for the team in the remainder of the season, and in the next season, especially in the league and the Champions League, which competes in its matches in the final price in next September, and will be In much better conditions, compared to the conditions he was in at the group stage.

The next four days, which followed the 72-hour rest, are an opportunity for the technical staff to choose the players who are less tired and more ready to play the next match, which acquires moral significance for the “Excellencies” who are looking to continue their continental glory, while the remainder of the local championship in which it occupies the eighth place. B 35 points.