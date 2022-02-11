Mohammed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi) Al Wahda renewed the contracts of its international players, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, “22,” until 2026, and the Syrian Omar Kharbin, “28 years old,” to 2025, in a move aimed at providing stability in the first team competing for the three local championships this season. Al Annabi wished the players success internationally and with the club, while Al Zaabi and Kharbin expressed their gratitude for the confidence of the club’s leadership, and affirmed their keenness to contribute to the aspirations and ambitions of the “owners of happiness” and its fans. Al-Zaabi is considered one of the young talents who appeared at a high level this season with the team and the national team, and since his promotion to the first team in the 2018-2019 season, he participated in 56 games and has 3 goals, including 12 games in the current season, and the player is waiting for a promising future with the team and “Al-Abyad”. . As for Khirbin, who moved from Al Hilal Saudi Arabia to Al Wahda last winter, he played 23 games with Al Annabi, scored 16 goals, and is presenting a distinguished season with the team this season, in which he participated in 13 games, scored 8 goals, and assisted 5 goals.