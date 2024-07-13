Murad Al Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Wahda team decided to play 3 matches against local teams during the external camp it is currently holding in Serbia in preparation for the start of the new season.

According to the matches schedule, Al-Annabi will meet Vozdovac on July 18, Emet on the 23rd of the same month, and Zvezda on July 27. The matches will not be broadcasted by the media based on the desire of the technical staff led by the new coach, Norwegian Ronnie Deila.

The team’s preparations in the camp witnessed an increase in physical load training in order to reach the best readiness after the last break, with training sessions held in the gym, in addition to coach Della dividing the players to convey some of his technical ideas through theoretical sessions as well, accompanied by his assistants, while the field training units depend on some specialized aspects such as passes and shots from different distances.

Deila is looking forward to achieving the necessary harmony between the squad before the start of the new season. He has ambitions stemming from his career in more than one country, including Celtic in Scotland and New York City in the United States, in addition to his start in Norway and stops in Belgium.

The Al Wahda delegation headed to Serbia early last week, and the external camp will extend until August 2nd, before returning to the country to continue training, in preparation for the start of the official matches of the season in the middle of that month.