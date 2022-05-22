Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Wahda hit several birds, with its deserved victory over Al-Jazira 2-1, in the “25th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, by maintaining the “two-point difference” with Sharjah, which is in second place “54 points”, and “Al Annabi” equaled the number of wins With the “pride of Abu Dhabi”, with 9 victories for each, in 26 matches, 8 draws, and also from Al-Wahda’s gains the continuation of the scoring situation for the “duo” Joao Pedro and Fabio Martinez for the second match in a row.

His Excellency continued his superiority in possession of the ball by more than 58%, and the opponent’s goal frequently threatened to create five achieved chances, compared to one for Al-Jazira, and missed 4 chances that were enough to end the match with a broad victory, and this reflects that the striking offensive force returned strongly in the match, Despite the lack of success in translating opportunities into goals, and the defensive situation is good, despite the presence of errors on separate occasions, specifically the error in positioning and control in the island’s only goal.

On the other hand, the state of the island became confusing, and the team performed better, compared to its last matches, and at the same time failed to get out even with a draw, to score a bad number by receiving the third loss in a row, the first time, since three seasons, that it lost the “Pride of Abu Dhabi” » 3 matches in the league, after losing against Shabab Al Ahly, Al Ain and the Emirates in rounds 18, 19 and 20 of the 2017-2018 season.

Gregory, Al Wahda coach, considered that his team deserved, and despite that, he was unlucky in the match to waste wholesale opportunities during the two halves, expressing his happiness with the performance and the players’ great desire for victory.

For his part, Al-Jazira coach Kaiser said that he was disappointed with the loss, but he was satisfied with what his team had done, especially as he missed many important elements in front of Al-Wahda “complete ranks”, and he believes that what matters to everyone is the good physical condition of Mabkhout and Zayed Al Ameri in the match, which is a good thing. For the national team, noting that his options will be limited in the last round against Al Wasl next Wednesday due to the internationals being called up before the match.