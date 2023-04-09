Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Wehda qualified for the second preliminary round of the King Salman Cup for Arab Football Clubs, after winning for the second time, over the Lebanese Tower 1-0, in the second leg of the first preliminary round.

The only goal of the match was scored by Brazilian Alan in the last minute of stoppage time.

Al-Annabi is waiting for the winner from the match between the Royal Moroccan Army and the Libyan Union in the second preliminary round of the tournament.

The winning team will join the fourth group that will compete in the tournament in Saudi Arabia next July.

The match between Al-Wehda and Al-Burj was less than average technically, and it was not like the first-leg match that ended with Al-Wehda winning 3-0.

The “Al-Anabi” attack did not succeed in recording a strong presence, but the control went to “The Excellencies” to advance to the next round.