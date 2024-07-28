Mustafa Eldeeb (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Wahda achieved a 5-0 victory over Bosnian Zvezda, in the third and final experience for “Al-Annabi” in its external camp in Serbia, as part of its preparations for the new football season.

The five goals of “Al-Annabi” were scored by Abdullah Hamad, Facundo Daniel, Ahmed Nour Allah, Alaa El-Din Zuhair and Erkinov.

Norwegian Ronnie Daila, Al Wahda coach, started the match with a lineup consisting of Zayed Al Hammadi in goal, and in front of him the four-man defence: Alaa Zuhair, Lucas Pimenta, Sasha and Gianluca, and in the middle Abdullah Hamad, Ahmed Nour Allah and Omar Adamu, and in the attack the trio Erkinov, Philippe Ottilie and Facundo.

Al Wahda ended the first half with a two-goal lead, after Abdullah Hamad scored the first goal with a rocket shot from the edge of the penalty area that found the left corner of the Bosnian team’s goalkeeper, and Facundo strengthened the second goal with a header from a cross sent by Gianluca from the left side.

In the second half, the Al-Annabi coach made a number of changes to give the opportunity to the largest number of players, as Al-Wahda continued to control the match. Iranian Ahmed Nour Allah added the third goal after dribbling inside the area, before Alaa Zuhair scored the fourth goal with a shot from inside the penalty area to the right of the goalkeeper. Uzbek Erkinov concluded the match’s goals with the fifth goal with a shot over the opposing goalkeeper.

Al Wahda will conclude its external camp in Serbia next Thursday, which lasted for three weeks, during which the team played three friendly matches. In the first, it defeated Serbian Vozdovac 5-0, and in the second, it tied with Serbian team IMT 0-0 before the final victory.

The Al Wahda delegation is scheduled to return to the capital, Abu Dhabi, next Friday, and the players will get a rest before resuming internal preparations, during which the team will play two friendly matches, the parties of which will be determined later, before the official matches that “Al Annabi” will begin by facing Ajman in the first round of the ADNOC Professional League.

On the other hand, the football company continues its efforts to conclude new deals, as the club seeks to contract with a fifth foreigner, as the team’s roster includes the four players Ahmed Nour Allah, Omar Khribin, Erkinov and Philip Otili.

Al Wahda signed three players in the current transfer window, after signing defender Sasha Ivkovic from Bani Yas, Nigerian winger Otele from Cluj of Romania, and his compatriot Favor Ogbu from Red Star of Serbia in the resident category.