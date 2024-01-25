Mustafa Al-Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Despite losing to Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Arabia, on penalties, in the final match, Al-Wahda achieved several gains by organizing the friendly tournament that included, with Al-Ettifaq, both Zamalek of Egypt and Umm Salal of Qatar, where “Al-Anabi” benefited from the experience of a number of young players who appeared for the first time with Al-Ettifaq. The team, and Serbian coach Goran was able to recognize the players’ abilities on the field, especially since the two tournament matches were his first experience with the team.

Al-Wahda was not the only winner of the tournament, as Al-Ettifaq achieved several gains by experimenting with its new elements, as well as moral superiority in winning the title, which is the case of Umm Salal, which achieved a moral victory over Zamalek with two goals, and the latter remains the “only loser” in the “friendly battle,” especially since The tournament revealed the team's emptiness, its lack of distinguished players, and its need for support with immediate deals, as well as a foreign coach, after Motamed Gamal failed to make a mark with the team. Zamalek lost both matches of the tournament to Al-Wahda by three, and to Umm Salal by two, which greatly angered the club's fans. Even if the tournament was friendly, everyone’s opinions confirm that Zamalek’s level is bad, and this “weak appearance” does not suit them.

For his part, Brazilian Lucas Pimenta, Al-Wahda defender, expressed his satisfaction with the level shown by “Al-Anabi” in the friendly tournament, despite its lack of a number of key players, pointing out that “Their Excellencies” made the most of participating in the tournament during the international break, which is the most important thing in the tournament. Current stage.

He said: I think that “Al-Annabi” showed a good performance and level, and we won against a big club in Egypt and Africa like Zamalek, and we played a strong match against Al-Ettifaq, and the final match was not decided except by penalty kicks.

He added: Certainly, the technical benefit is great, especially since we played against players we used to watch on television, and they played with big clubs in Europe, such as Wijnaldum, Moussa Dembele, and others, which benefits the players, especially the young people who got the opportunity to participate and gained… Great experiences from the tournament.

Pimenta confirmed that technical director Goran has been doing a good job with Al-Wahda since he took over the task of coaching the team, explaining that “Al-Annabi” is developing in terms of performance, in light of the hard work and great effort exerted by everyone.