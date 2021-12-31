Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

The 1-1 “Capital Derby” was settled between Al Wahda and Al Jazira this evening, “Friday”, which was hosted by Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, at the end of the “12th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League” for football, and “Al Annabi” maintained the rank, after He raised his score to “21 points”, while “Pride of Abu Dhabi” reached 20 points, also retaining its fifth position.

The tie is considered a loss for the two teams, in the race for the lead, led by Al Ain with 30 points, after it moved away from its closest competitor, Al Wahda, by “9 points”, one round before the conclusion of the first round.

Al-Jazira advanced with the first goal through Abdoulaye Diaby, after a long pass from Abdullah Ramadan, Mohamed Barghash was unable to remove it in the 43rd minute, turning it into the goal, scoring his fourth goal in the competition. Al-Wahda waited until the 88th minute, to equalize with a scenario similar to the goal of Al-Jazira, when Barghash sent a long ball, translated by the “substitute” Joao Marcos, into the goal, equalizing the score for his team, which is the player’s first goal in the league.

The match was exciting, with a clear advantage for Al-Wahda from start to finish, but Al-Jazira excelled in good organization, with the brilliance of international goalkeeper Ali Khaseef in protecting his goal by successfully stopping more than one opportunity for the “owners of the land”.