Dubai (Union)

Dr. Hashel Al-Tunaiji, Consultant of Sports Medicine and Sports Sciences, Chairman of the Sports Medicine Committee of the National Olympic Committee, participated as a speaker in the Hamburg International Sports Medicine Health Summit, at the official invitation of the Sports Medicine Association and the German National Olympic Committee.

More than fifty organizations, federations, associations and committees specialized in sports medicine and sports sciences worldwide participated in the conference, led by: the World Health Organization, the International Olympic Committee, and the International and European Federations of Sports Medicine.

The conference also included the International Solidarity Day to promote physical activity and the role of sports medicine in adopting healthy lifestyles for societies, in the presence of the Mayor of Hamburg during the opening of the summit. During the summit, the support of the National Olympic Committee of the United Arab Emirates was announced for the International Hamburg Treaty to promote physical activity and healthy lifestyles, which enhances the role and position of the UAE to participate in supporting the international movement and the efforts of the state at the national level, which was recently translated by the Cabinet’s adoption of the 2031 State Strategy for Sports to promote Physical activity for the sake of a healthy future for the present and future generations.