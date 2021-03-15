55.6% of the voters gave their vote for the Al Thumama World Cup stadium, while 44.4% of the votes went to Ras Abu Aboud, according to the draw held on the twitter wall of the Organization and Legacy Committee, responsible for managing the projects of the World Cup 2022.

There were 1,216 voters for the draw as the result was in favor of the AL Thumam World Cup Stadium, whose design in the shape of Al Kuffiyeh, a traditional headdress is worn by men in the Gulf area.

Although neither of the two stadiums has been inaugurated, but the voters relied on the photos taken of each venue placed with the draw, as well as given to the pre-knowledge by many data about the venues, such as the factors of excellence in each one in design and one in final form.

Therefore, it appears that the near completion of the Al Thumama stadium played a part in attracting the votes in favor of the venue, as the Supreme Committee completed the installation of the external structure of the stadium, in addition to the 40 seats in the stadium bleachers. , while in Ras Abu Abuod the work is still being carried out, which is why it will be inaugurated after Al Thumama, due to the difference between the completion phases that both venues have reached.

However Ras Abu Abuod is an unrivaled stadium compared to the soccer stadiums in the world, designed by shipping containers, also the first demountable stadium in the history of soccer, but the majority of the votes were in favor of the Al Thumam stadium. It symbolizes the Arabic character by its form of Al Kuffiyeh.

It stands out that Al Thumama will host matches from the group round to the quarterfinals, while the final match of the eighth will be played in Ras Abu Abuod, which is not one of the four stadiums where the quarterfinal matches will be played.