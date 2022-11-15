Genoa. The announced message on behalf of the sheikh Khalid Faleh Al Thani it arrived tonight, through the plenipotentiary Imad Aounallah who confirmed the negotiation for the purchase of Sampdoria and the intention to close the operation as soon as possible.

«With a view to our investment for the purchase of Sampdoria, a legendary team from Northern Italy – reads Aounallah’s message – We contacted the consortium set up by the Italian judicial authorities and chaired by Gianluca Vidal whom we thank for their support and collaboration in the objective of completing the construction of the structures necessary to buy Sampdoria”.

“We are aware of the importance of the mission – the plenipotentiary’s statement continues – and of thepositive impact that we, the Al Thani Family can bring to Sampdoria, its fans and the region. We continue to work in collaboration with the professionals in charge to finalize the purchase transaction as soon as possible. Long live Sampdoria and long live Italy».