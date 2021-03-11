Her passion for military life pushed her from a young age to choose a university major in the field of genetic genetics, then she joined the Forensic Evidence Department at the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, and the major DNA expert, Wafa al-Tayyari, demonstrated a high ability and skill in dealing with examining samples and uncovering the mystery of cases at the crime scene. It has also worked on developing innovative examination mechanisms and registering three invention patents in its field of work.

Al-Tayyari says that she “thought about joining the police since middle school, and planned to enroll in Khawla Bint Al-Azwar School, as it was a military school that accepted girls’ admission to qualify them for military work, but her father insisted on completing her studies before joining the police. ”

She continued that she completed her studies, finished high school, and university based on her father’s desire, then she chose the major that she had dreamed of (genetics), which would qualify her to work in the forensic laboratory field, as she enrolled after graduation in a military course for a year and underwent intensive training in all the different police courses. Then she followed her with her miniature courses.

She emphasized that her love for police work and her family’s encouragement helped her overcome challenges, and she was able to adapt quickly in the work environment, especially since she felt a temporary shock in her first experience in examining a crime scene, as it was the first time that she saw blood, corpses and unpleasant odors, but I quickly got it right and gained experience working with these scenes.

She said that she works in uncovering the mysteries of criminal cases and corpses such as rape, theft, and others, as she examines samples using DNA techniques, in important cases involving women.

Major Wafa Ali Al-Tayyari obtained a master’s degree in environmental sciences with distinction from the United Arab Emirates University for her study on the new strains of helicobacter discovered in the UAE, “biological heliocapters”.

She said that she began entering the field of invention in 2015 out of some of the challenges she faced in the work environment, as she won the gold medal for the invention of “witness the intelligent DNA tests”, and the witness process is one of the important processes during the examination of the genetic footprint, because of its importance in making sure of the transmission process. Samples from one stage to another without confusing them, and the invention dispenses with the use of the human element to ensure the correctness of the results.

It was also able to devise a mechanism to integrate the examinations into a single examination through in-kind, in which it won the Prince Nayef Award for Security Invention in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and won two awards, a gold and a bronze, at the 10th International Exhibition of Inventions in the Middle East in the State of Kuwait.

Pioneer Wafaa Al-Tayyari won the bronze medal for the invention of the “system to protect children from crushing accidents”. This invention reveals an integrated system that includes cameras or thermal monitoring sensors linked to a screen that can be installed in the vehicle, which senses the presence of any foreign object under or near the vehicle, and issues an order Directly to the “gear” transmission to stop the vehicle from moving, which contributes to checking the vehicle’s surroundings by the driver, and to ensure that the obstacles are removed for the vehicle to travel safely, thus reducing cases of children being run over.

She revealed that some companies are about to start manufacturing these inventions for the benefit of the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters.





